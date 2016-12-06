Dec 6 Jiangsu Yunyi Electric Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 98.9 million yuan to 120.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 70.7 million yuan

* Says increased sales in auto business and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bV4pkg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)