Dec 6 Guyoung Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will repurchase 1 million shares of its common stock, to stabilize its stock price and increase shareholder's value

* Says repurchase amount is 2.03 billion won

* Says repurchase period is from Dec. 7 to March 3, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/nwQoKi

