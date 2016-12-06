UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 6 China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to boost capital in its controlling marine machinery unit, using 463,052.83 square meter land use rights and 330 million yuan
* Says co's stake in the unit will be raised to 78.85 percent from 75 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qybkaw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources