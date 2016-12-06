Dec 6 Cubes Inc :

* Says it will issue 10th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 5 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says it amends maturity date to Dec. 20, 2019 from Dec. 20

* The original notice was published on Dec. 5

