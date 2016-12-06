UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 6 Kolon Fashion Material Inc :
* Says it will sell land and buildings, located in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, to MOD, to improve financial structure and assets management efficiency
* Transaction amount is 17.32 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/5HKNx7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources