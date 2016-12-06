BRIEF-First Bancshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Reports a 20 percent increase in operating net earnings and declares quarterly dividends
Dec 6 Citic Securities Co Ltd
* Says Nov net profit at 605.0 million yuan ($87.97 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2h1J50L
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8774 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses this week that it is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any further measures will be limited as economic growth slows.