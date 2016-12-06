Dec 6 AVIC Real Estate Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it lowered selling price of property assets to 2.03 billion yuan from 2.3 billion yuan, as stake in two firms are failed to be traded

* Says Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd appoints two units as the buy-side for the transactions

* Says previous plan disclosed on Sep. 30

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/oLpVh0

