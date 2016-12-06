BRIEF-First Bancshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Reports a 20 percent increase in operating net earnings and declares quarterly dividends
Summary:
** European shares underpinned by gains in utilities, banks
** Britain's FTSE lags on weaker commodity stocks
** UK spreadbetters hammered as regulator tightens rules
** M&A stories boost power firm Drax, biotech group Actelion
** E.ON, RWE jump after favourable German court ruling in nuclear exit row
** Monte Paschi falls as hopes of market fund-raising fade
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses this week that it is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any further measures will be limited as economic growth slows.