BRIEF-First Bancshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Reports a 20 percent increase in operating net earnings and declares quarterly dividends
Dec 6 CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corp Ltd
* Temasek's unit sold 2.12 million shares of CRCC High-Tech Equipment at an average price of HK$3.016 on Nov 29
* Temasek unit's stake in CRCC High-Tech to drop to 6.87 percent after the transaction
Source text in English: bit.ly/2hdK5z2
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses this week that it is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any further measures will be limited as economic growth slows.