SK Hynix says closely monitoring Toshiba memory business stake sale
SEOUL, Jan 26 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Thursday it was closely monitoring rival Toshiba Corp's efforts to sell a minority stake in its chip business.
Dec 6 Bluefocus Communication Group Co Ltd
* Says board approves plan for unit to sell 9.5 percent stake in Beijing tech company for 109.25 million yuan ($15.88 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gfU8Cf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8790 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SEOUL, Jan 26 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Thursday it was closely monitoring rival Toshiba Corp's efforts to sell a minority stake in its chip business.
* Says 2017 DRAM supply growth may be slightly less than expected demand growth of around 20 percent
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.