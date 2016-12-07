Dec 7 Pati Games Corp :

* Says it will issue first unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 40 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Feb. 1, 2022, coupon rate is 3 percent and yield to maturity is 6.5 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 7,740 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/lGPRhe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)