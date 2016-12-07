Dec 7 Arion Technology Inc :

* Says it will issue 8th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 25 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds

* Says maturity date is Jan. 20, 2019, coupon rate is 4 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 4,730 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/xQE8Gm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)