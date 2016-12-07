Dec 7 Semba Tohka Industries Co Ltd :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 182,800 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HMkPvy

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)