Dec 7 NTT Docomo Inc :

* Says it bought 7.0 million shares back at about 17.56 billion yen in November

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Jan. 29

* Says it repurchased 170.2 million shares for 439.34 billion yen in total as of Nov. 30

