Dec 7 Beauty Garage Inc :

* Says it to set up a JV in Tokyo in Jan. 2017

* Says the JV to be engaged in beauty salon store leasing, subleasing, equipment leasing business, as well as management support business

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 50 million yen and the co to hold 50 percent stake as well as the co's unit to hold 30 percent stake in it

