UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 7 Beauty Garage Inc :
* Says it to set up a JV in Tokyo in Jan. 2017
* Says the JV to be engaged in beauty salon store leasing, subleasing, equipment leasing business, as well as management support business
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 50 million yen and the co to hold 50 percent stake as well as the co's unit to hold 30 percent stake in it
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/W7skbp
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources