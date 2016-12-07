BRIEF-Regulus Therapeutics announces continuation of RG-101 clinical hold
* Received written communication from FDA that clinical development program for RG-101 remains on clinical hold
Dec 7 Caregen Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 1,000 won per share for FY 2016, to shareholders recorded on Dec. 31
* Says total dividend amount is 10.45 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/WQsfai
Jan 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has found high amounts of a toxic substance in homeopathic teething tablets, warning of its potential risk to infants and children.
