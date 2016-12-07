Dec 7 Hanwang Technology :

* Says its Beijing-based subsidiary plans to use 500,000 yuan to set up a JV in Xiamen with a Beijing-based IT company and three individuals

* Says the JV with registered capital of 5 million yuan will be engaged in development of software

* Says the subsidiary will hold 10 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cQyxRM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)