Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 7 Hanwang Technology :
* Says its Beijing-based subsidiary plans to use 500,000 yuan to set up a JV in Xiamen with a Beijing-based IT company and three individuals
* Says the JV with registered capital of 5 million yuan will be engaged in development of software
* Says the subsidiary will hold 10 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cQyxRM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)