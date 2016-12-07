BRIEF-Regulus Therapeutics announces continuation of RG-101 clinical hold
* Received written communication from FDA that clinical development program for RG-101 remains on clinical hold
Dec 7 ST Pharm Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 32.99 billion won to rebuild an exclusive raw material medicine plant where Banwol No.2 plant is located, to improve production capacity
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/hmYuRt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Received written communication from FDA that clinical development program for RG-101 remains on clinical hold
Jan 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has found high amounts of a toxic substance in homeopathic teething tablets, warning of its potential risk to infants and children.
* Intends to use net proceeds from at--market offering program, to partially fund research and development of CERC-501 and CERC-611