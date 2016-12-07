BRIEF-Emclaire Financial Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.55
* Reports fourth quarter and annual earnings for 2016; announces annual meeting date
Dec 7 Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd
* Says board elects Fan Dazhi as chairman, appointment pending banking regulator's approval
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hgNLfI
* Reports a strong fourth quarter and year and declares its quarterly cash dividend
* If Bancorp Inc announces results for second quarter of fiscal year 2017