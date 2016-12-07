Dec 7 Ebest Special Purpose Acquisition 3 Co :

* Says Meritz Securities Co.,Ltd has sold 157,424 shares of the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 3.2 percent(130,933 shares) from 7.0 percent(288,357 shares)

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/eAEG08

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)