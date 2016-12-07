BRIEF-Emclaire Financial Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.55
* Reports fourth quarter and annual earnings for 2016; announces annual meeting date
Dec 7 Ebest Special Purpose Acquisition 3 Co :
* Says Meritz Securities Co.,Ltd has sold 157,424 shares of the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 3.2 percent(130,933 shares) from 7.0 percent(288,357 shares)
* Reports a strong fourth quarter and year and declares its quarterly cash dividend
* If Bancorp Inc announces results for second quarter of fiscal year 2017