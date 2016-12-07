UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 7 Sanjiang Shopping Club Co Ltd :
* Co and co's controlling shareholder enters into an agreement regarding tobacco retail business
* Says co's controlling shareholder will use 10 million yuan to set up a unit which will mainly engage in tobacco retail business as tenant of co's
* Says co will start the cancellation procedures for tobacco monopoly retail licenses after lease out the business to the new unit and will not engage in tobacco retail business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Dm7mQl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources