Dec 7 Sanjiang Shopping Club Co Ltd :

* Co and co's controlling shareholder enters into an agreement regarding tobacco retail business

* Says co's controlling shareholder will use 10 million yuan to set up a unit which will mainly engage in tobacco retail business as tenant of co's

* Says co will start the cancellation procedures for tobacco monopoly retail licenses after lease out the business to the new unit and will not engage in tobacco retail business

