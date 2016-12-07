BRIEF-Cerecor announces at-the-market equity offering program
* Intends to use net proceeds from at--market offering program, to partially fund research and development of CERC-501 and CERC-611
Dec 7 Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire medical equipment firm for 2.2 billion yuan ($319.63 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 265 million yuan in share private placement to fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gS1htd
($1 = 6.8830 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Fitch affirms Johnson & Johnson's IDR at 'AAA'; outlook stable