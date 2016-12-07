BRIEF-Smith Micro Software files for mixed shelf of up to $10 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $10 million - SEC filing
Dec 7 Central China Land Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on Dec 8
* Determine Inc - on January 23, 2017, co , unit entered into amendment number nine to amended and restated business financing agreement - SEC filing
* Warren Buffett, asked about current U.S. political environment, says is confident that 'America will move ahead' -- Columbia University event