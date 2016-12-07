BRIEF-Human Health Holdings expects a decrease in HY profit
* Profit attributable to shareholders for six months ended 31 December 2016 is expected to decrease by approximately HK$3 million
Dec 7 General Biologicals :
* Says it will issue 12 million to 15 million new shares, instead of 10 million to 12 million new shares
* Says the new share will be issued at T$18 to T$30 per share, instead of T$25 to T$30 per share
* Says it will raise up to T$300 million, instead of up to T$330 million
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/O6B57X
* Shares fall 1.25 pct to $60.50 premarket (Adds details, shares)
* Novan reports topline results from SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials