Dec 7 General Biologicals :

* Says it will issue 12 million to 15 million new shares, instead of 10 million to 12 million new shares

* Says the new share will be issued at T$18 to T$30 per share, instead of T$25 to T$30 per share

* Says it will raise up to T$300 million, instead of up to T$330 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/O6B57X

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)