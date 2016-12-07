BRIEF-Boot Barn, units enter into amendment to credit agreement
* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - on January 25, 2017 co, units entered into an amendment no.1 to credit agreement dated as of June 29, 2015
Dec 7 Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says its unit plans to cooperate with Apple Inc on wind power projects
* Says its unit plans to transfer stakes in four units to Apple
* Received written communication from FDA that clinical development program for RG-101 remains on clinical hold
* If Bancorp Inc announces results for second quarter of fiscal year 2017