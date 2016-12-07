Dec 7 TCL Corp

* Says its LCD TV sales up 3.02 percent y/y in Nov, up 16.95 percent y/y in Jan-Nov

* Says its smartphone sales down 27.86 percent y/y in Nov, down 17.74 percent y/y in Jan-Nov

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hhDgZt

