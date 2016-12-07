Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 7 InnoWireless Co Ltd :
* Says Shinyoung Asset Management has sold 3.1 percent stake(188,107 shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 12.7 percent(759,220 shares) from 15.8 percent(947,327 shares)
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ERHz8Z
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)