BRIEF-Cerecor announces at-the-market equity offering program
* Intends to use net proceeds from at--market offering program, to partially fund research and development of CERC-501 and CERC-611
Dec 7 Dio Corp :
* Says it received manufacturing authentication from Ministry Of Food And Drug Safety on Dec. 6, for orthodontics bracket
* Authentication number is 16-4909
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/BlJ2qZ
Further company coverage:
* Fitch affirms Johnson & Johnson's IDR at 'AAA'; outlook stable