Dec 7 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says Nov contract sales up 21.3 percent y/y at 15.3 billion yuan ($2.22 billion)

* Says it obtains seven property projects worth a combined 3.1 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2h5PyaK; bit.ly/2g9FxtD

($1 = 6.8815 Chinese yuan renminbi)