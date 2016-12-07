BRIEF-Buffett, Gates speak to students in New York
* Warren Buffett, asked about current U.S. political environment, says is confident that 'America will move ahead' -- Columbia University event
Dec 7 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says Nov contract sales up 21.3 percent y/y at 15.3 billion yuan ($2.22 billion)
* Says it obtains seven property projects worth a combined 3.1 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2h5PyaK; bit.ly/2g9FxtD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8815 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Warren Buffett, asked about current U.S. political environment, says is confident that 'America will move ahead' -- Columbia University event
* First Business announces an increase in its quarterly dividend
* Morgan Stanley deputy CFO Paul Wirth reports sale of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 26 at $44.25 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kb5fP5) Further company coverage: