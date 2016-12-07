Dec 7 Zhejiang Wanjia Co Ltd
* Says it scraps asset restructuring
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2h65BVZ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Next In Technology, Media and Telecommunications
U.S. bank trade group seeks marketplace lending partnership
NEW YORK, Jan 27 The American Bankers Association, a trade group for U.S. banks, has been hunting for a marketplace lending platform to help its members ramp up their digital offerings.
Swedish ex-finance minister and tycoon named suspects in bribery case
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.