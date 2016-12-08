BRIEF-Microsoft reports quarterly GAAP earnings $0.66 per share
* Quarterly revenue was $24.1 billion GAAP, and $26.1 billion non-GAAP
Dec 8 Seoul Broadcasting System :
* Says Kim Jin Won was no longer acting co-CEO of the company, effective Dec. 7
* Says the company's the other acting co-CEO Park Jeong Hun began to serve as acting CEO in the company
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/UUEWpx
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Shoretel reports financial results for second quarter fiscal year 2017