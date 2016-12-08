BRIEF-Abaxis reports qtrly earnings per share $0.30
* Abaxis reports financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2017, declares quarterly cash dividend
Dec 8 Shanghai Runda Medical Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it to jointly set up industrial fund with a Shanghai-based investment management company for consolidation and investment of medical and health related industry
* Says fund size of 270 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RAzGHW
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Abaxis reports financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2017, declares quarterly cash dividend
Jan 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 26 President Donald Trump pushed Republican lawmakers on Thursday for swift action on a sweeping agenda including his planned U.S.-Mexican border wall, tax cuts and repealing the Obamacare law, despite tensions over timetables and priorities.