BRIEF-Abaxis reports qtrly earnings per share $0.30
* Abaxis reports financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2017, declares quarterly cash dividend
Dec 8 Bcworld Pharm Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay 2016 annual cash dividend as 100 won per share both for common stock and preferred stock
* Says it will pay dividend to shareholders of record on Dec. 31
* Total dividend amount is 641.7 million won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/pUrbR7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Abaxis reports financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2017, declares quarterly cash dividend
Jan 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 26 President Donald Trump pushed Republican lawmakers on Thursday for swift action on a sweeping agenda including his planned U.S.-Mexican border wall, tax cuts and repealing the Obamacare law, despite tensions over timetables and priorities.