BRIEF-Abaxis reports qtrly earnings per share $0.30
* Abaxis reports financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2017, declares quarterly cash dividend
Dec 8 BCworld Pharm Co Ltd :
* Says it will distribute annual stock dividend of 0.1 new share for each existing share for FY 2016, to shareholders recorded on Dec. 31
* Says total distribution amount is 635,509 new shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/5ZnAeS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Abaxis reports financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2017, declares quarterly cash dividend
Jan 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 26 President Donald Trump pushed Republican lawmakers on Thursday for swift action on a sweeping agenda including his planned U.S.-Mexican border wall, tax cuts and repealing the Obamacare law, despite tensions over timetables and priorities.