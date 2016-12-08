Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 8 Stellar Megaunion Corp
* Says its registered capital increases to 805.5 million yuan ($117.11 million) from 413.9 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gdk0A6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8780 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)