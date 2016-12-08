BRIEF-Greenhill & Co reports Q4 earnings per share $0.74
* Reports fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.74 and annual earnings per share of $1.89
Dec 8 Axas Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says its unit will buy land and building in Kobe for 717 million yen
* Says effective date on Dec. 27
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Ie6iGu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds statements from Batista representatives, OSX, MMX)