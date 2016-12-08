Dec 8 Xiamen Xiangyu :

* Says it issued the 2nd tranche of super short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 600 million yuan

* Says the notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 26 days and an interest rate of 4 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SSc6Kn

