Dec 8 Hanil Feed Co Ltd :

* Says the top shareholder of the company changes to Cha Sang Hyeop and other 6 investors from Choi Han Sun and other 6 investors, effective Dec. 8

* Says Cha Sang Hyeop and other 6 investors holds 18.6 million shares of the company, equivalent to 47.2 percent stake

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/giZZc3

