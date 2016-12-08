Dec 8 Cinda Real Estate :

* Says it lowers new share issue price to no less than 6 yuan per share from no less than 6.21 yuan per share

* Says it will issue up to 33.3 million new shares, instead of up to 32.2 million new shares

* Says it will raise up to 2 billion yuan in total

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5ZHDQl

