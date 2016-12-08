BRIEF-Green Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Dec 8 Cinda Real Estate :
* Says it lowers new share issue price to no less than 6 yuan per share from no less than 6.21 yuan per share
* Says it will issue up to 33.3 million new shares, instead of up to 32.2 million new shares
* Says it will raise up to 2 billion yuan in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5ZHDQl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds statements from Batista representatives, OSX, MMX)
Jan 26 Stephen Berenson, a vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has retired after more than three decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.