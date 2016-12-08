Dec 8 BrainPad Inc :

* Says it to dissolve JV Qubital data science that established with Yahoo Japan Corp

* Says the JV to be dissolved on Dec. 31, 2016 and to be complete liquidation on March 31, 2017

* says it to form a business alliance Yahoo Japan Corp

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gocwKP

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)