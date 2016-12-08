Dec 8 Orient Bio Inc :

* Says its unit Orient Precision Industries Inc will buy 4.8 million shares of Orient Electronics. Inc, a semiconductor and communication firm, for development motivation

* Says transaction amount is 11.15 billion won

* Says its unit Orient Precision Industries Inc will hold 64.5 percent stake(5.4 million shares) in Orient Electronics. Inc, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/YwQbHF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)