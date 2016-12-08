Dec 8 Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue T$3 billion ($94.83 million) worth of shares to repay bank loans

* Says it plans to issue up to T$8 billion worth of bonds

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gdHArD; bit.ly/2gYLp83

