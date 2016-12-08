Dec 8 Beijing Sanfo Outdoor Products Co Ltd

* Says two major shareholders plan to unload up to 10.6 percent of total share capital in the company within 24 months

* Says two shareholders plan to unload up to 5.75 percent of total share capital in the company within 24 months

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gYJaSg; bit.ly/2geD4y2

