Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Dec 8 Join In Holding :
* Says its shareholder company Join In Group plans to transfer 5.8 percent stake in it to Zhang Xuezheng
* Says Join In Group will hold 16.9 percent stake in it after transfer, down from 22.7 percent
* Says Zhang Xuezheng will hold 5.8 percent stake in it after transfer
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Yn6VQ4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Jan 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Brazil's top monetary policy body approved on Thursday restrictions to revolving credit lines offered by credit card companies, in a long expected move aimed at reducing interest rates for consumers.