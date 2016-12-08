Dec 8 Join In Holding :

* Says its shareholder company Join In Group plans to transfer 5.8 percent stake in it to Zhang Xuezheng

* Says Join In Group will hold 16.9 percent stake in it after transfer, down from 22.7 percent

* Says Zhang Xuezheng will hold 5.8 percent stake in it after transfer

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Yn6VQ4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)