Dec 8 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering :

* Says it will issue 300 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share for bank loan repayment

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jHkOm5

