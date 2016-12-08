Dec 8 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering :

* Says it will issue 2016 1st series unsecured corporate bonds, worth T$8 billion

* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds

* Maturity period of five years and seven years for the bonds

* Says the interest rate is up to 2 percent

* Proceeds to be used to repay bank loan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cE1RD9

