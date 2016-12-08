MOVES- Merrill Lynch, MUFG, Jefferies, BNY Mellon, Lloyds
Jan 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Dec 8 Fubon Financial Holding :
* Says its subsidiary Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank will issue 2016 1st series unsecured financial bonds of $200 million
* Says par value and issue price of $1 million for the bonds
* Maturity period of 30 years for the bonds
* Implied internal rate of return is 4.05 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iBwNo8
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Brazil's top monetary policy body approved on Thursday restrictions to revolving credit lines offered by credit card companies, in a long expected move aimed at reducing interest rates for consumers.
* FS Bancorp, Inc. reports record 2016 results including $10.5 million of net income or $3.51 per diluted share and sixteenth consecutive quarterly cash dividend