BRIEF-Alamos Gold files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 mln
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
Dec 9 Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd :
* Says co completes establishment of unit named Aier(U.S.A)International Holdings Inc, in the U.S.
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TcdVh3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Drug distributor McKesson Corp's quarterly revenue missed estimates due to slowing pace of branded drug price increases amid rising concerns over soaring prices of medicines.
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 25 U.S. Republican lawmakers launched an effort to unify behind a legislative strategy on Wednesday but showed little appetite to quickly join President Donald Trump's call for an investigation into what he believes was large-scale voter fraud in the Nov. 8 election.