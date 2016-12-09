Dec 9 Digital Multimedia Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 4th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Feb. 1, 2020, coupon rate is 5 percent and yield to maturity is 5 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 3,125 won per share

