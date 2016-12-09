BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate Holdings proposes disposal of 20.2 pct equity stake
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
Dec 9 Hna Innovation Hainan Co Ltd :
* Says court rejected its unit's lawsuit filed against the co's former actual controller and related parties regarding related party transactions damage liability dispute
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/760b6y
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year